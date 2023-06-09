BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police and the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office ended up in a high speed chase Friday afternoon after trying to serve a child custody warrant.

Brownsville Public Information Officer Martin Sandoval told ValleyCentral, the pursuit headed toward Roberta Road near Rancho Viejo.

Sandoval said there was a two-year-old in the vehicle and the vehicle hit a Cameron County Sheriff’s patrol unit.

He said the suspect was eventually stopped and arrested at Highway 48 and Price Road.