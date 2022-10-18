BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An aunt and her common-law husband have been arrested on charges of murder after an autistic teen was found dead early Monday morning in Brownsville.

At about 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, Brownsville police responded to the 300 block of Center Drive regarding the unresponsive teen, according to Sgt Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers found a dead 15-year-old boy, who police said was autistic. The criminal investigations unit is currently waiting on autopsy reports to determine the cause of death.

“However, based on the crime scene, there was foul play involved,” Killebrew told ValleyCentral on Tuesday.

The victim’s aunt, Julie Alexandria Brewington, 27, and her common-law husband, Noe Garza, 25, were arrested and charged with murder.

The case remains under investigation.