BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a car theft.

Police are looking for the identity and whereabouts of a woman who is suspected to have stolen a motor vehicle.

She was caught on camera driving the stolen GMC Denali into Mexico.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the woman is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip.