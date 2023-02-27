BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night, according to a news release from the department.

At around 9:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East Taylor Street about a person who was shot.

When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Juan Perez, 44, lying on the floor. During the investigation, police learned an argument occurred between Perez and his neighbor, Francisco Muniz, 47, which they say led to the shooting.

Perez died from his wounds. An autopsy report was ordered.

Muniz was arrested on the charges of murder and aggravated assault and was arraigned on Sunday. His bond was set at $500,000 for the murder charge and $100,000 bond for the charge of aggravated assault.

Police did not say what the neighbors argued about.