BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Fire and Police Departments responded to a two-vehicle incident that left one car submerged underwater.

At 11:07 p.m. Saturday, Brownsville Fire and Rescue received a call about a vehicle that was submerged in body of water near South Indiana Avenue and California Road.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Padilla, two vehicles were involved in the recovery including the fully submerged vehicle and one on the edge of the water.

(Source: Brownsville Firefighters Facebook Page)

Fire and Rescue went into the water in boats to investigate.

The Fire Department also assisted Brownsville Police and a wrecker in recovering the vehicle from the water.

No bodies were found in the submerged vehicle, according to Sargent Billy Killebrew with Brownsville PD.

The case is under investigation.