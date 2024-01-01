BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people were arrested for allegedly firing their weapons during the New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities said.

Jorge Salinas Sr., 43, Jorge Salinas Jr.,18, Manuel Eugenio Lugo, 58, Manuel Jesus Lugo, 28, and Yoana Nayeli Sosa, 23, were charged with discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Sunday, authorities responded to shots fired at the 2700 block of Tulipan Street.

Jorge Salinas Jr. (Source: Brownsville Police Department) Jorge Salinas Sr.(Source: Brownsville Police Department)

At the scene, responding officers found Salinas Sr. holding a rifle, the release stated. Both Salinas Sr. and Salinas Jr. confessed to shooting their firearms and were arrested.

Authorities seized a 9mm piston and an AR-15.

Manuel Eugenio Lugo (Source: Brownsville Police Department) Manuel Jesus Lugo (Source: Brownsville Police Department)

Yoana Nayeli Sosa (Source: Brownsville Police Department)

On Jan. 1, authorities arrived at the 200 block of W. 9th Street after witnessing Eugenio Lugo and Jesus Lugo shooting their firearms in their driveway, according to the release.

A Ruger AR-15 pistol and two 9 mm pistols were siezed.

On Monday, authorities were at the 2900 block of La Plaza Dr. and saw Sosa shooting a firearm at an empty lot next to a residence, Brownsville police said.

Authorities seized a 9 mm pistol.

They were all arraigned, and each was issued a $3,000 bond.