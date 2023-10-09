BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the sale and production of narcotics, authorities said.

Micheal Garcia, 46, Marco Antonio Araujo, 47, German Eduardo Rodriguez, 27 and Cynthia Garcia, 32, were charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity and tampering with physical evidence, according to a release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Oct. 5, authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on the 1900 block of E. Polk Street.

The four suspects were arraigned Friday.

Micheal Garcia and Araujo were additionally charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm. Additionally, Araujo was charged with a second count of possession of a controlled substance and had an active warrant of continuous violence against family.

Rodriguez was additionally charged with possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm and evading arrest/detention. Claudia Garcia was charged with a second count of possession of a controlled substance.

Micheal Garcia was issued a bond of $225,000. Araujo was issued a bond of $250,000 and Rodriguez and Claudia Garcia were issued respective bonds of $195,000.