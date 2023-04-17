RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler near Rancho Viejo caught on fire after turning over, police say.
According to Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, the 18-wheeler turned over on toll road 511 and the fuel ignited.
The cause of the accident is unknown, Sandoval added.
Smoke from the ongoing fire can be seen from as far away as Harlingen.
Brownsville police are actively working to re-direct traffic.
ValleyCentral will provide more details as they become available.