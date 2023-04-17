RANCHO VIEJO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler near Rancho Viejo caught on fire after turning over, police say.

According to Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, the 18-wheeler turned over on toll road 511 and the fuel ignited.

The cause of the accident is unknown, Sandoval added.

Photo credit: Mia Morales

Smoke from the ongoing fire can be seen from as far away as Harlingen.

Brownsville police are actively working to re-direct traffic.

ValleyCentral will provide more details as they become available.