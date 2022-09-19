PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended seven migrants after a short pursuit that resulted in a busted mailbox.

On Sunday, a McAllen agent observed several people load into the bed of a Ford F150 south of Palmview.

When the agent approached the vehicle, the driver exited and fled without putting the vehicle in park. The vehicle rolled into a mailbox and fence causing property damage.

Seven migrants were apprehended, however, the driver was not located.

All subjects were processed accordingly, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.