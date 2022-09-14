EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents discovered migrants concealed in a refrigerated trailer.

The agency’s news release said on Sept. 13 Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents at the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint referred the vehicle to a secondary inspection.

Agents discovered the migrants attempting to conceal themselves within a load of frozen broccoli. The refrigerated trailer was measured at 51 degrees Fahrenheit, said the release.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was placed under arrest.

The migrants, including two unaccompanied minors, are nationals of Mexico and Central America.

All subjects were found to be in good health.