Boys & Girls Club partners with White House to increase teen vaccinations

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)- The COVID-19 recovery is in effect across the U.S., and many local organizations are teaming up to increase vaccination efforts here in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Every person who is not vaccinated represents a place where the virus can hide in our country,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, when discussing vaccination efforts across the country.

Dr. Murthy said there are still too many people who are not vaccinated, but with the help of organizations like the Boys & Girls Club they are hoping to change that and get young teens in low-income or rural areas vaccinated against the virus.

“With fall coming and schools reopening about potentially more contact between kids and kids resuming fall sports and other activities it just raises the importance of getting more kids vaccinated,” said Dr. Murthy.

Dalinda Gonzalez-Alcantar, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club in McAllen said they are working on bringing information and resources to minority groups and rural communities. While she adds there is not much hesitancy in young teens, it is the lack of resources that is stopping them from getting vaccinated.

“Mobility is a huge issue. Being able to get somewhere to get the vaccine,” she said. “I know most boys and girls club down in the Valley we have transportation so we can assist in that way as well.”

A part of what the Boys & Girls Club is doing right now is getting the vaccine to pre-teens and teens at their sporting events.

“We’re trying to get a vaccine clinic there at the tournament. So if you get it there to them it’s very likely they’ll actually take the vaccine and convenience is also a big deal,” said Alcantar.

As far as getting the kids’ parents on board, Alcantar said funding could be coming to the Boys & Girls Club to help with their partnerships and get more people vaccinated.