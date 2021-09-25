Boys & Girls Club partners with McAllen ISD to open after-school site

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen ISD to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Boys & Girls Club after-school site.

On Monday, September 27 at around 9:30 a.m. McAllen ISD will be opening the newest Boys & Girls Club after-school site at Cathey Middle School.

Cathey Middle School is located at 1800 N. Cynthia Avenue, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the front of the school.

The Boys & Girls Club will provide needed relief for working families, reassuring parents their child is safe and in a secure environment after school.

The Boys & Girls Club programs consist of five key areas of youth development: Character & Leadership, Education & Career, Health & Lifeskills, the Arts, plus Sports & Fitness.

Cathey Middle School is the latest addition to the other school already involved in the program. Schools include Brown Middle School, Morris Middle School, Travis Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary, and Seguin Elementary.

The newest site will be funded by McAllen ISD through Federal ESSER funds, allowing students to attend at no cost. 50 students are expected to register, according to a release from McAllen ISD.