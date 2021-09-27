Boys & Girls Club open after school site at McAllen middle school

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday the McAllen Boys & Girls Club held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open an after-school site at Cathey Middle School in McAllen.

McAllen ISD said the after-school site is being funded by McAllen ISD through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund.

According to the district’s news release, the funds will help students attend the after-school site for free and provide needed relief for working families, allowing their children a safe, secure environment after school.

Currently, the McAllen Boys & Girls Club has existing site locations at five McAllen ISD schools: Brown Middle School, Morris Middle School, Travis Middle School, Roosevelt Elementary, and Seguin Elementary.

There will be a second ribbon cutting on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. for a program at Fossum Middle School, which will bring the total number of programs to seven.