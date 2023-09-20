MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mission CISD is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Mission to provide free after-school meals to students.

According to No Kid Hungry Texas, one in four children in Hidalgo County face food insecurity, with many kids only getting healthy and balanced meals during the school day.

This new partnership will offer students one after-school meal while they attend the after-school programs at the Boys & Girls Club.

“So, we have about 500 kids that come through these doors, and districts have been nothing but amazing with those partnerships,” Boys & Girls Club CEO Rick Venecia said . “We wanted to extend our partnership year-round. Mission CISD, without hesitation, jumped on board. They will be offering one after-school meal for our kids from Monday through Friday.”

The partnership will also provide transportation. Currently, transportation is only available for students who attend school within Mission city limits. Their after-school programs include homework help, sports, and an environment where students can feel a sense of community and belonging. The transportation service will cost $100 per semester for one child. Any additional children will cost an extra $50.

“Our goal is to show the district this is how we’re benefiting, and we will start lowering fees once we figure out where to get them. The fee is literally just to keep the buses running,” Venecia said.

Venecia said they hope to lower the transportation fee as they strengthen the partnership and that they do offer scholarships to help cover the costs for those who cannot afford it.

You can register your child for the Boys & Girls Club in person or call (956) 585- 3606.