Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Boy scouts to hold virtual fundraiser

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Boy scouts are going to be holding a virtual fundraiser for the first time.

The fundraiser is helping raise money for the Rio Grande Counsel.

The event is also expected to show how the Rio Grande Valley Boy Scouts have adapted and raise money during the pandemic.

“It’s very difficult, if not impossible, for the Boy Scout Counsel here in the Rio Grande Valley to function,” said Marcus Barrera, Chairman.

The fundraiser will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 10th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday