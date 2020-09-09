Boy scouts to hold virtual fundraiser

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — The Boy scouts are going to be holding a virtual fundraiser for the first time.

The fundraiser is helping raise money for the Rio Grande Counsel.

The event is also expected to show how the Rio Grande Valley Boy Scouts have adapted and raise money during the pandemic.

“It’s very difficult, if not impossible, for the Boy Scout Counsel here in the Rio Grande Valley to function,” said Marcus Barrera, Chairman.

The fundraiser will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on September 10th.