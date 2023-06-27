RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Council Boy Scouts of America announced Monday a free summer camp for scouts in July.

This comes as construction is finished on the council’s $7.5 million facilities. The entire experience will include meals and items required for merit badge completion.

Summer camp will be held July 3 thru 7 at the historic Camp Perry just outside of Rio Hondo.

“The beauty of the camp, you can look around and see the variety of things, is everything from archery and rifle shooting,” said Andrew Phillips Council Vice President. “As well as chess, and environmental science. There’s something for everybody here and a great opportunity to meet some friends and especially, you know, lifelong friends. A lot of people make lifelong friendships in scouts and a lot of people are introduced to their future careers here as well.”

Visit Rio Grande Council BSA for more information on summer camp and scouting.

Rolando Avila contributed to this report.