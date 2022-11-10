WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV.

Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral alleges that Monday, agents saw a raft carrying two people across the Rio Grande from Mexico to the United States, near Weslaco. When the raft made landfall on the bank, agents saw a black Ford Edge stop near the river.

The agents approached the vehicle and made contact with Santiago, who was in the driver seat, according to the complaint that also said the agents searched her vehicle and found a .50 caliber Barrett rifle in the back seat.

“Santiago stated that she picked up the rifle from another unnamed co-conspirator in Hidalgo County, TX and drove to the riverbank to transfer the rifle to someone else for smuggling into Mexico,” the complaint stated.

According to the federal document, the rifle is contained within the Commerce Control List and Santiago stated she did not have a license to transport firearms into Mexico.