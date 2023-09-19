KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The U.S. Border Patrol is hosting a recruiting event this weekend.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Kingsville Border Patrol Station, located at 2422 E. Carlos Truan Blvd.

Agent Jesse Moreno told ValleyCentral, anyone who is interested in a career with Border Patrol can come to the event and talk to the agents from different departments.

“We’re going to have agents from ATVs, vortex, specialty units, communications, you name it they’re going to be out there,” Moreno said. “Basically they can get a feel of what it is and what the experiences they have had working for the Border Patrol.”

Candidates must meet the following qualifications:

Be a U.S. Citizen

Have one year of full-time work experience

Have a valid driver’s license

Referred for selection prior to 40th birthday (waiver for veterans)

Additionally, there is a $10k recruitment incentive for those who choose to work at a Border Patrol station in the area. After two years there is an extra $10k for those who sign up in the harder-to-fill stations.