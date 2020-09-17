Border Patrol supervisor charged with violating civil rights of La Joya woman

MCALLEN, Texas — A supervisor with the U.S. Border Patrol is set to appear in court on charges that she violated a La Joya woman’s civil rights by physically forcing her to delete a video recording.

According to a release, Adriana Gandarilla, 44, is accused of depriving several constitutional rights of the woman.

The release states that in May 2018, a La Joya woman began recording law enforcement activity at her residence. During this time, Gandarilla commanded the woman to stop recording, according to the release.

The allegations state that Gandarilla physically forced the woman to delete the recording by grabbing her neck and arms. She then pushed her against a wall.

Gandarilla, a Senior BP agent with 19 years of experience, faces up to a year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000 if convicted for the crime.

She is set to appear in federal court for the first time on Friday, September 18 before U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Scott Hacker.