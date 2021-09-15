Border Patrol seizes stolen truck used to smuggle migrants

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kingsville Border Patrol agents seized two trucks that were being used to smuggle migrants, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Agents saw a white GMC pickup truck driving with its lights off on the side of U.S. Highway 77 near Riviera on Tuesday. After a while, agents saw the truck again on the road and tried to pull them over.

Grey Chevrolet pickup seized by Border Patrol agents stationed in Kingsville. | PHOTO: CBP

The driver failed to yield, which started a car chase with Border Patrol agents. However, a gray Chevrolet pickup “overtook” the agent’s truck to slow them down and allow the white GMC to flee.

Both trucks ended up driving into a field, where once they stopped people ran out of the trucks and into the brush.

Agents were able to take nine migrants into Border Patrol custody. Agents also found that both trucks had fake Texas paper tags and one of the trucks had been reported stolen out of Houston.

Kleberg County deputies took custody of the two vehicles.

