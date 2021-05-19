Border Patrol seizes over 900 pounds of abandoned marijuana

EDINBURG, Texas — On Tuesday Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents working near Chapeno, Texas, discovered the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande.





According to the agency’s news release, those prints led agents to an abandoned truck containing bundles of marijuana that weighed over 430 pounds and worth more than $345,000. The narcotics were seized and transported to the Border Patrol station.

On Wednesday morning, RGC agents and a K-9 officer, working near Los Arrieros, Texas, followed foot tracks of another group of individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande.

The foot signs led agents to an abandoned trailer, where seven bundles of marijuana were found. The narcotics weighed more than 480 pounds and a value of over $380,000.

Agents searched the immediate area for suspects; however, none were located.

The total value of the drugs is $725,000.

The marijuana will be turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.