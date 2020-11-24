Border Patrol seizes over $3 million in drug smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Over the weekend, Border Patrol officials seized multiple drug smuggling attempts.

On Saturday, Rio Grande City (RGC) agents in La Grulla witnessed a group of individuals walking on U.S. Highway 83 carrying bundles of “suspected narcotics,” said the press release.

Source: Border Patrol

When agents approached the group, the bundles were left behind where the individuals hid in brush. RGC agents seized six bundles of marijuana with a value of over $278K.

Monday morning in Rio Grande City, agents in El Refugio recovered four bundles of marijuana valued over $195K. Multiple individuals were involved in the drug bust when a Nissan Murano drove towards the Rio Grande where the vehicle abruptly stopped.

Source: Border Patrol

“Multiple subjects jumped out from the brush and loaded several bundles into the vehicle. The vehicle then departed the area and drove towards the expressway but immediately turned around upon noticing agents responding to the area,” said the release.

Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint seized over $136K of marijuana and over $76K of methamphetamine. Additionally, Border Patrol agents at the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint seized over $2.7M of methamphetamine.

Source: Border Patrol

All subjects were processed accordingly.