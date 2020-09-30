Border Patrol seizes more than $900K of marijuana and methamphetamine

EDINBURG, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, agents working at the Javier Vega, Jr. Checkpoint referred a sedan vehicle for secondary inspection. A K-9 unit alerted agents who located more than 25 pounds of meth hidden inside the vehicle.

Agents arrested the driver, a U.S. citizen. The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $800,000. The case was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, said CBP.

Later that night, Harlingen agents on patrol near La Paloma, Texas, responded to a report of several people running away from the Rio Grande carrying bundles of suspected narcotics.

As agents said when they arrived to the area, the smugglers abandoned the bundles and attempted to hide from authorities.

Agents arrested three Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the United States and seized five bundles of marijuana. The drugs weighed more than 130 pounds and are worth an estimated $106,000, said the agency.

