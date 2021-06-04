Border Patrol seizes $625K worth of drugs

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized 760 pounds of drugs in three different locations on Thursday.

During the afternoon, canine agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint alerted agents on a Hyundai Tucson sports utility vehicle.

After a secondary inspection, agents found plastic bags containing freshly harvested marijuana plants and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Both drugs combined have an estimated street value of over $16,000. They were turned into Brooks County Sheriff’s Office.

In the evening, agents working in Escobares saw eight people cross the Rio Grande and enter the U.S. carrying six bundles.

When agents approached them, the people dropped the bundles and went into Mexico. Agents seized six bundles of marijuana that weighed over 367 pounds and turned in to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Bundles of marijuana smuggled into the US on Thursday through Bluetown, Texas. PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Border Patrol

Meanwhile, Harlingen Border Patrol agents responded to calls of people illegally entering the US and carrying bundles on their backs.

With the help of a canine team, agents tracked down the drug smugglers, but when agents found them, they dropped the drugs and ran into Mexico.

Agents found around $316,000 worth of marijuana, and later turned it over to the DEA.