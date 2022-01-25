Border Patrol seizes $485k in narcotics

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized 600 pounds of drugs in two different smuggling attempts.

On Monday, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents received a tip on a Chevrolet Tahoe possibly being loaded with narcotics.

Officials located the vehicle in the parking lot of a retail store. As agents approached the vehicle, the driver and single occupant fled.

Agents discovered several bundles of marijuana in the car. The drugs were estimated to weigh over 360 pounds and are worth $290,000.

The driver was not located.

Early Tuesday, agents with the RGV Horse Patrol Unit and Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station responded to suspicious activity near Garciasville.

As agents responded to the area, they noticed multiple individuals carrying bundles.

The three suspected drug smugglers were arrested after originally fleeing the scene. Agents seized a total of five bundles of marijuana, weighing over 240 pounds with an estimated worth of $195,000.

