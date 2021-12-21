Border Patrol seizes $400k worth of marijuana over three days

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents seized $450,000 worth of marijuana over the last three days.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents responded to activity near the Rio Grande in Brownsville. A K-9 team located four bundles of marijuana, weighing 157 pounds. The total is valued at approximately $125,900, according to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Two miles away, agents discovered three more bundles of marijuana, valued at more than $106,000.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, a Harlingen Border Patrol agent and his K-9 partner encountered two individuals carrying large suspected bundles of marijuana near Los Indios.

The individuals fled, dropping the bundles. The bundles were seized, containing 102 pounds of marijuana, valued at approximately $82,000. A K-9 team was able to locate and arrest the two individuals, the release stated.

On Monday, Dec. 20, RGV agents received information on a migrant stash house in Roma. With assistance from Starr County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to seize 15 bundles of marijuana. The bundles weighed a total of 170 pounds, a value of approximately $135,000.

Agents also encountered two migrants, who were transported to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station.