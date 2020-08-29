Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Border Patrol seize over $9.5 million worth of drugs in 24 hours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: CBP

EDINBURG, Texas – In a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Border Patrol and their K-9 partners, from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, seized over $9.5 million in methamphetamine and cocaine.

The incidents occurred at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Check Point and the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

At the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint, 20 pounds of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of liquid methamphetamine was found on two separate occasions.

At the Falfurrias checkpoint 60 bundles of methamphetamine and 50 bundles of cocaine, weighing collectively at 250 pounds were confiscated by the agents on two separate occasions.

According to the release, the cases were turned over to local and federal officials.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Inside RGV Politics

More Inside RGV Politics

Your Photos

Upload Your Photos & Videos

More Throwback Thursday