Border Patrol seize over $9.5 million worth of drugs in 24 hours

EDINBURG, Texas – In a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Border Patrol and their K-9 partners, from Thursday afternoon to Friday morning, seized over $9.5 million in methamphetamine and cocaine.

The incidents occurred at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Check Point and the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

At the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint, 20 pounds of methamphetamine and an undisclosed amount of liquid methamphetamine was found on two separate occasions.

At the Falfurrias checkpoint 60 bundles of methamphetamine and 50 bundles of cocaine, weighing collectively at 250 pounds were confiscated by the agents on two separate occasions.

According to the release, the cases were turned over to local and federal officials.