Border Patrol seize over $450K worth of marijuana

FRONTON, Texas — U.S. Border Patrol said Rio Grande City (RGC) agents prevented a drug smuggling attempt that led to the discovery of more than 575 pounds of marijuana.

Tuesday morning, RGC agents working near Fronton, Texas, saw a Ford Ranger leave the Rio Grande. Agents located the truck abandoned on private property.



Courtesy: CBP

Also located was a utility terrain vehicle that was reported stolen out of Houston.

An inspection of the Ford Ranger revealed over 576 pounds of marijuana worth more than $461,000 found in the bed of the truck.

The driver of the truck was not located.