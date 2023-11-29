EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped six different marijuana smuggling attempts in two days.

Between Monday and Tuesday, BP seized more than 850 pounds of marijuana with an approximate street value of $680,000.

On Monday, a BP observed three people throwing bundles over a border barrier near Los Indios. Harlingen agents apprehended two of the parties involved and the bundles. The bundles were later discovered to have marijuana.

The individuals and marijuana were transported to the Harlingen Border Patrol Station for processing.

Courtesy: RGV Border Patrol



Courtesy: RGV Border Patrol

That same day, Brownsville agents discovered 95 pounds of marijuana abandoned by smugglers. The smugglers were last seen running toward Mexico.

On Tuesday, just east of the Fort Brown Border Patrol Checkpoint, several people were seen running across the highway with bundles of suspected narcotics. Agents apprehended five people along with five bundles of marijuana.

The individuals and marijuana were transported to the Fort Brown Border Patrol Station for processing.

Later that day agents in Brownsville saw smugglers near the border fence. Responding agents discovered three bundles of marijuana and watched as five people fled into Mexico.

The three bundles weighed nearly 150 pounds, according to BP.

Tuesday afternoon, agents along with K9 searched the area and discovered 144 pounds of marijuana. The abandoned marijuana was seized and transported to the Brownsville Station.

That same evening, agents near Garceno saw several people with bundles flee into Mexico. Upon searching the area, agents discovered five bundles of marijuana and apprehended one person. The individual and marijuana were transported to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station.