RGV Border Patrol agents disrupt stash house operations, over 30 undocumented immigrants arrested

EDINBURG, Texas — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector agents said they received information about a residence in Mission, Texas, operating as a stash house.

The Border Patrol’s news release said agents requested assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, both agencies discovered 34 undocumented immigrants inside the home.

Source: CBP

Among the group of people, agents encountered two unaccompanied juveniles. The smuggled immigrants were from El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Honduras, said the news release.

Source: CBP

Border Patrol said the conditions of the house were similar to those observed at other stash houses. Smugglers are harboring multiple subjects in close quarters, to include removing furniture from the home to maximize floor space.

The conditions inside are unsanitary and create potential health risks to the smuggling victims, law enforcement agencies and the general public.

Agents have previously encountered COVID-19 positive subjects inside stash houses.

Border Patrol will process all subjects accordingly.