MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol agents rescued a person from a burning pickup Wednesday with the help of other agencies, authorities say.

According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, when agents arrived at the scene the truck was smoking and the driver was still inside. Shortly after the pickup burst into flames and authorities extracted the driver.

McAllen agents, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Peñitas Fire Department responded to the vehicle accident.

The driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.