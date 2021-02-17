Closing or Delays

Border Patrol rescues 23 undocumented immigrants from frigid temperatures, CBP says

by: Samantha Garza

Credit: Customs Border Patrol

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Since Saturday, Customs Border Patrol agents rescued 23 undocumented immigrants from the cold temperatures, CBP said.

Agents responded to 911 calls made by the undocumented immigrants, requesting help because they were lost, “cold, and had no food or water.”

The Rio Grande Valley has experienced record breaking cold weather over the past five days, leaving residents cold and without power.

According to the press release sent by CBP, two people were sent to the hospital after showing signs of hyperthermia to receive further treatment.

Credit: Customs Border Patrol

CBP agents responded to the calls in Mission, Rio Grande and Kleberg County. The other 21 people were provided with medical aid upon their rescue.

