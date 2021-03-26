Border Patrol officials give update on unaccompanied migrant children crossing border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, center, instruct migrants to walk toward the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge while deporting them to Mexico, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Hidalgo, Texas. The fate of thousands of migrant families who have recently arrived at the Mexico border is being decided by a mysterious new system under President Joe Biden. U.S. authorities are releasing migrants with “acute vulnerabilities” and allowing them to pursue asylum. But it’s not clear why some are considered vulnerable and not others. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Officials with the U.S. Border Patrol gave an update on Friday about their dealings with unaccompanied migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the update, officials stated this recent increase in migrant crossings is different than surges in years passed due to the total number of migrants and the increased precautions brought on by COVID-19.

Officials have seen a change in the demographics of migrants crossing in 2021 as opposed to previous years.

Raul Ortiz, deputy chief of the U.S. Border Patrol stated that 51 percent of the migrant encounters are with people from Central American nations such as Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

Ortiz stated that Border Patrol has implemented Title 42 in an effort to repatriate, or deport, many individuals back to their own country. Immigration enforcement officials have used Title 42 to expel nearly half of migrants who have crossed this year.

Title 42 was enacted in 2020 by the Trump administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The law is a portion of the United States Code that focuses on the subject of public health. The 1944 addition to the U.S. Code had never been used in regards to immigration until 2020, however, the Trump administration interpreted the law to solidify the immediate deportation of any immigrant apprehended crossing the border.

Democrats and members of the Biden administration condemned the use of Title 42 when it was implemented under Trump, however, the law continues to be in use. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas stated Title 42 will continue to be used to expel individuals coming across the border.

Many lawyers, federal judges, and United Nations officials have called the policy unlawful.

However, Ortiz notes that when families come into the United States with a child under the age of seven, they are removed under a Title 8 provision, which means they are expelled but given a court date to return to at a later date to determine proceedings.

Ortiz stated they are working to quickly process unaccompanied children as fast as possible and will at times put them ahead of the line to ensure they aren’t kept more than 72 hours in CBP custody.

However, he stated that they sometimes see up to nine thousand migrants a day and this puts a large strain on their resources to accomplish all that they want to do.

Ortiz then said they are working on arresting smugglers that profit off of the transport of anyone, especially those who smuggle children across the border.

“If you’re involved in transporting migrants, from the southern border of Mexico to the US, we’re going to do everything we can to address the proceeds that you’re benefiting from this illegal trade,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz says that when unaccompanied children are encountered crossing the border, they are taken into custody and made to wait at a facility to await transport to Health and Human Services (HHS). As the number of children crossing increases significantly every day, more resources are needed to expidite this process. CBP is working to improve these procedures.

He said that the Donna facility that hosts migrant children was never meant to house as many as it is seeing now and this is presenting problems for providing adequate resources for each child.

When asked if children at these facilities have lacked beds and made to go days without showers or sunlight, Ortiz did not deny the claims but insisted there have been numerous challenges during this situation and they’re doing everything they can to remedy these issues.

Ortiz stated that children are spending an average of 90 to 100 hours in custody before being turned over to HHS, well over the 72-hour limit.