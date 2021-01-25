Border Patrol obstruct human smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas — On Sunday morning, Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley agents working along U.S. Highway 88 near San Manuel, Texas, attempted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent, said the agency.

The driver of the refused to stop and a chase began. The pursuit ended when the driver abruptly stopped and several subjects were seen fleeing into the brush.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of three undocumented immigrants, said the agency’s news release.

Source: CBP

Later in the day Rio Grande City agents responded to suspected criminal activity near Los Barreras, Texas. As agents arrived, multiple people were witnessed attempting to load into a nearby vehicle.

When agents attempted to make contact with the vehicle the people quickly abandoned the vehicle and escaped into the brush. One person was apprehended.

On Sunday evening, Falfurrias agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a white van to secondary inspection. Agents discovered three undocumented immigrants hidden underneath large bundles of used clothes.

In addition the rear doors of the van had a lock making it impossible for the people to escape in the event of an emergency, said the agency’s news release.