RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol arrested a man accused of picking up migrants outside of a Rio Grande City Hospital.

Lazaro Barrera was arrested on charges of transporting migrants within the United States, according to federal records.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, Border Patrol agents received information from concerned citizens on Dec. 28 stating that a Chrysler had attempted to pick up suspected migrants from a hospital’s premises in Rio Grande City.

The citizens told authorities that the migrants were using a foot trail to get to the area and that the migrant-activity had been occurring for the past two weeks, the complaint stated.

On Dec. 29, a Border Patrol agent surveilling the area saw several people emerge from the brush near the hospital. He then saw a blue Chrysler 300 approach them with its headlights turn off. Five people entered the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Agents located the Chrysler, and as it passed them, a man ran from the passenger’s seat of the vehicle. He was apprehended and determined to be illegally present in the United States.

The driver was identified as Lazaro Barrera, a U.S. citizen, the complaint stated. According to federal documents, Barrera told authorities he agreed to transport migrants for an undisclosed amount of money. He said he was instructed to pick them up near the hospital.

The group was arrested and taken to the Rio Grande City Border Patrol station for processing.