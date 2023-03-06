HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents across the Rio Grande Valley arrested five alleged gang members with outstanding warrants last week.

A release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the arrests happened between Feb. 25 and March 1.

On Feb. 25, McAllen agents arrested a group of 15 migrants in Abram. According to CBS, one of the suspects was an alleged Sureños gang member.

A day later near La Joya, 11 migrants were caught, including an alleged Mara Salvatrucha-13 (MS-13) gang member previously convicted for aggravated assault on a family member.

On March 1, agents in Falfurrias apprehended four individuals near Encino, including an alleged 18th Street gang member who was previously charged with drug possession, intent to sell, possession of a weapon, and explosives materials alongside firearms offenses.

Additionally, an alleged Valluco and Sureño gang member were both arrested near Fort Brown.

“Further investigation resulted in the successful extradition of one subject due to an active warrant for criminal negligent homicide by vehicle,” the release stated.