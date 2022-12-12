PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol Agent Raul Gonzalez was laid to rest during a funeral service Monday morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other law enforcement officials gathered for the service at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Agents on horseback and on ATVs were among those who honored the fallen agent, who died while on duty Dec. 7.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials gather Monday in Pharr for the funeral of Agent Raul Gonzalez, killed in an accident involving an all-terrain vehicle on Dec. 7 near Mission. (ValleyCentral)

Gonzalez, assigned to the McAllen Station of the Rio Grande Valley Sector, was on an all-terrain vehicle and was killed in an accident involving the ATV at about 1 a.m. near Mission while he was tracking a group that had crossed the border illegally, according to federal officials. He was found by fellow agents who tried to resuscitate Gonzalez.

“The death of an agent who died while securing our nation’s border is a tremendous loss for our organization and our nation, our prayers are with his family and co-workers during this difficult time,” U.S. Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said last week.