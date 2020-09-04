Border Patrol K-9 unit sniffs out $1.4 million in illegal drugs

FALFURRIAS, Texas — On Friday afternoon Border Patrol agents working at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint boarded a passenger bus to conduct an immigration inspection.

The agency said a Border Patrol K-9 unit was alerted to the bus’s restroom.

Inside the restroom, agents and the K-9, located a small baggie of marijuana and an abandoned backpack containing more than 40 pounds of cocaine, said the agency’s press release.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $1.4 million.

Source: Customs and Border Protection.