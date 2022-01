Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crash occurred between a Border Patrol vehicle and an IDEA school bus on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the 2200 block of N. Expressway 77 Frontage, according to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval.

No students were on the bus at the time. There were only minor injuries reported that did not require medical attention.

The accident was a product of regular traffic, and weather did not play a factor, authorities said.