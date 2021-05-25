Border Patrol intercepts 387K worth of narcotics in two drug traffic attempts

by: Gaby Moreno

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Border Patrol in Brownsville and Falfurrias prevented 176 pounds of narcotics from entering the United States, Monday.  

Early Monday morning, shoe tracks lead Brownsville Border Patrol agents to a sorghum field and found 169 pounds of marijuana.  

The find, worth more than $135K was taken to the Border Patrol Station.  

Agents did not find any suspects in the area.  

Later that day, agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint referred a passenger bus to the secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection of the occupants and were alerted by a service canine. 

The canine lead agents to a duffle bag located in the lower luggage compartment of the bus that contained 15 bundles of methamphetamine, valued at over $252K. 

The find was turned over to Homeland Security Investigators. 

Agents were unable to determine the owner of the duffle bag.  

Left picture: Falfurrias methamphetamine. Center, Right: Brownsville Marijuana.

