Border Patrol hosts annual Youth of the Year Scholarship Award Ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol virtually hosted the Youth of the Year Scholarship Ceremony for the 2020-2021 school year.

Each year 62 high school counselors nominate a graduating senior to represent their high school as the “Head of the Class.”

Students are nominated for this award based on their academic achievements, community service, extracurricular activities.

Each Youth of the Year scholar will receive a scholarship of $1,500.

The scholarship given is made possible by several RGV businesses such as American Electric Power, RGV Buick and GMC Dealers, Shah Eye Center, Nustar, HEB, IBC Bank, River Rock Real Estate, JBC General Contracting, and RGV Partnership.

Region One Education Service Center is in charge of distributing funds to the winners.

RGV Chief Patrol Agent Brian S. Hastings congratulated the students on their outstanding academic achievements, service to community, and delivered an inspirational message to the students on continuing their education beyond high school and into college.