HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Border Patrol RGV Sector is hiring. The event is set for July 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the RGV Sector Border Patrol Headquarters located at 4400 S. Expressway 281 in Edinburg.

A $10,000 to $20,000 recruitment incentive is available. Candidate eligibility requirements include: