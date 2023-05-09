McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A migrant from China is facing charges after U.S. Border Patrol found child pornography on his phone while at an immigration processing center, a criminal complaint revealed.

Tong Sun is facing charges of possession of child pornography that has been mailed, shipped or transported, federal records detail.

Sun, a Chinese citizen, was detained at a processing center in McAllen on Monday. Agents requested consent to search his phone and the evidence collection team located videos of child pornography on the phone.

Homeland Security Investigations agents interviewed Sun, who said he was aware the videos were on his phone.

“Sun further stated he intended to delete the videos in Mexico, prior to crossing into the United States illegally, but did not get the opportunity,” the release stated.

Sun additionally said that he purchased the phone with the videos seven to eight years ago. Agents viewed the videos, which showed an adult and child younger than five years old, and another with a girl younger than 13, the complaint stated.

Sun’s initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.