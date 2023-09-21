RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Everyday thousands of people illegally cross the border and make it onto American soil and among them are thousands of unaccompanied children that are traveling alone.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, the number of kids who travel alone has increased over the last two months.

It is an image that is clear in the Rio Grande Valley.

This week, a group of 90 immigrants from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are found just feet away from a popular park in La Joya.

Many of these migrants are children making the journey completely alone, surviving off crackers and whatever else the adults that are nearby find.

“I would say this is higher than what we typically encounter,” Border Patrol Agent Greg Aldaya said. “We did encounter a small 5-year-old girl that had her contact information on her shirt because she didn’t have a family member with her.”

The 5-year-old girl is from Honduras.

Her name is Alondra and the red sharpie on her shirt is the only identification she has letting agents know her mom is in California.

Alondra isn’t the only child alone in this group.

Beside her sit two brothers, ages 13 and 14, tell ValleyCentral they are from Honduras and have family in Miami.

They hope to get to Miami as soon as possible.

“We want to study, we want to go to school,” the Zavala brothers said.

To date, nearly 110,000 unaccompanied children have been reported traveling the border alone this fiscal year, CBP data shows.

This does not include the most recent data as the numbers for both August and September have not yet been released to the public.

In 2023, nearly 2,557,000 people have been caught crossing the border.