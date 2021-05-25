Border Patrol encounters multiple stash houses, migrants arrested

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested migrants in two stash houses.

Monday morning, officials received a tip on a possible stash house. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Edinburg Police Department responded to the tip.

Upon arrival, officials discovered a man with 20 migrants exiting the front door. A total of 82 individuals were discovered within the stash house, three of which were unaccompanied children.

Monday Afternoon, the McAllen Police Department responded to a call to a McAllen residence. Officers identified the home as a stash house and requested assistance from McAllen Border Patrol agents.

Agents discovered 16 migrants within the household, one being an unaccompanied child.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

For more information on U.S. Customs and Border Patrol click here.