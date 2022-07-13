RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande City Border Patrol encountered over 300 migrants in two large groups.

Agents encountered a large group of migrants Monday and another large group early the next morning, totaling 313 migrants at the same location in Starr County.

The groups were comprised of 120 single adults, 114 family members, and 79 unaccompanied children from Cuba, and various Central and South American countries.

Also on Monday, Border Patrol received a 911 call regarding a possible migrant stash house in Rio Grande City.

Officers and agents arrived at the residence and encountered 29 migrants from Mexico and Central America unlawfully present. A caretaker was not identified.

Later that day, RGV agents working with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers encountered another four migrants unlawfully present in the U.S. at a migrant stash house in Mission.

Law enforcement was tipped by a concerned citizen.

All subjects were processed accordingly.