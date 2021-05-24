Border Patrol encounters 206 migrants in Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested 206 migrants in Hidalgo.
The large group of migrants were discovered Sunday evening by Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents.
Agents identified 164 of the individuals as family members, 35 as unaccompanied children, and seven as single adults.
All individuals have been transported to a Border Patrol facility and processed accordingly.
