MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Border Patrol employee accused of striking a 17-year-old Honduran national was arrested on Wednesday.

Gregson Martinez, 28, is being charged with violating civil rights, according to a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

On July 21, 2021, agents apprehended a 17-year-old Honduran citizen near Hidalgo before transporting him to the Donna Processing Center.

Martinez, who worked as a processing coordinator at the facility, is accused of striking the Honduran citizen across the face.

Martinez was fired on Aug. 2, 2021 and faces up to a year in prison if convicted, the release stated.