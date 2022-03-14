EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over the weekend Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted three smuggling attempts resulting in seven arrests, and the seizure of more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

According to the agency’s news release on March 13, Harlingen Border Patrol Station agents working near the river in Bluetown, Texas, discovered and followed the shoe prints of several individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande.

Two bundles of marijuana, photo courtesy: CBP

The footprints led agents to a refuge where agents discovered two bundles of marijuana. The drugs weighed over 100 pounds with a value of more than $80,000. Agents also reported three suspected smugglers going back into Mexico.

Individuals making their way north from the Rio Grande, photo courtesy: CBP

On March 12, at the Javier Vega Jr. Border Patrol Checkpoint in Sarita, Texas, a Dodge Durango was referred to secondary inspection for further review of its passenger’s immigration status. Border Patrol agents determined the passenger and her daughter, both Salvadoran nationals, were unlawfully present in the United States.

Agents also discovered two semi-automatic pistols during a search of the vehicle. The driver, a U.S. citizen, and passengers were placed under arrest and escorted inside the checkpoint. The driver and the firearms were turned over to the Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office.

Later that day, agents working at the checkpoint referred a Chevrolet Tahoe to the secondary inspection area following a K-9 alert. It was determined that two passengers were in the United States illegally.

The driver and passenger, both United States citizens and the two Guatemalan noncitizens were placed under arrest.

A small amount of methamphetamine was discovered in a subsequent search of the driver. Kenedy County Sheriff’s Office took custody of the driver, passenger, narcotics, and vehicle.