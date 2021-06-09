Border Patrol dismantles four stash house operations

EDINBURG, Texas — On Monday Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents, Texas DPS, and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Roma, Texas, after receiving information it was being used to harbor migrants.

The agency’s news release said authorities discovered six males and three females illegally present in the United States. The citizens of Mexico and Guatemala were kept in poor living conditions and no caretaker was identified.





Source: Customs and Border Protection

Later the same day, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents received a call from a concerned citizen, indicating over 40 people being harbored in an Edinburg, Texas, residence.

It was determined that 46 migrants who were illegally present in the United States, were taken into Border Patrol custody.

On Wednesday, RGC agents found five migrants harbored in a Roma, Texas, residence. Agents, DPS troopers, and Starr County Sherriff’s deputies approached the apartment and heard shuffling inside. The property owner was contacted and allowed law enforcement officials to enter and search the property.

Several single adult male migrants were found in the bedroom.

Also on Wednesday Weslaco Border Patrol agents and the Weslaco Police Department arrived at a residence suspected of harboring migrants.

Upon entry, law enforcement officials located eight adult migrants. No caretaker was identified and all subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody.